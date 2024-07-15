Appointments | The luxury brand Burberry is changing its CEO

Appointments|The former CEO of Michael Kors becomes the CEO of the luxury brand Burberry. The old British brand has suffered from difficulties in the luxury sector.

British the luxury clothing brand Burberry has named by Joshua Schulman as its new CEO.

Schulman was previously the CEO of the Michael Kors fashion brand known for its bags.

Outgoing CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to quit his position immediately, the company says. He managed to be in charge for a little over two years.

The luxury sector the slowdown has hit the 168-year-old British brand hard.

Burberry previously said that it made a turnover of 458 million pounds, or about 545 million euros, in the first quarter of the year, which was 22 percent less than the previous year.

The company has said that it plans to return to its familiar style to please its core customers after a more experimental season.

Burberry is especially known for its check pattern and trench coats.