Appointments, Donnarumma is in pole position for Enel. Doubts about Cingolani

The government now on appointments it’s really serious. They started at Palazzo Chigi the talks between the majority to establish i criteria but also to name who will lead the main ones participate Of State. Between 600 seats that are about to expire there are also colossi of the caliber of Eni, Is in the, LeonardoPost Office and Terna.

On the names to date – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there are few certainties. One is that of the prince pawn: Claudio Descalzi will be reconfirmed CEO of Eni, a fourth term that is worth a record at the top of the energy giant, longer-lived than the founder Enrico Mattei. In the first months of government, Descalzi developed a fiduciary relationship with Melons and the company he runs is strategic for our foreign policy. At Enel Francis instead Starace seems to have suitcases in hand.

Stefano is on pole Donnarummacurrent ad of Triad, the only big public manager present last year at the FdI planning conference. In recent days he met with Paolo Scaroniformer CEO of Enel and Eni (sponsored by FI), who could be nominated president.

On the ad la League push for one different solution: among the names he claims is that of Flavio Cattaneo (Italian). On the matter – continues the Corriere – a not indifferent corollary: the international funds that are shareholders of Enel have asked the Mef an ad of international standing. Leonardo is perhaps the most delicate game. Alexander Perfume it will be replaced, after years, by managers from sectors outside the industrial perimeters of the company.

At first the physicist Roberto crawlersminister in the Draghi government and consultant to Meloni, seemed projected towards charge of ad. Now his quotes they seem came down in favor of Lawrence Marians, manager of the European missile manufacturer Mbda, also controlled by Leonardo. Mariani is supported by Defense Minister Guido Crosetti. The confrontation between the three parties will have a second step in the next few hours during which we will also discuss Post Italians where Matteo should be reconfirmed Of the infantryman.

