Appointments | The current mayor of Lahti is strong enough to become the new mayor of Vantaa

According to information from HS, the uncommitted Pekka Timonen receives support from the left side of the council as well as from the middle groups.

Lahten managed the city for five years Pekka Timonen (sit) is, according to HS’s information, a strong contender for Vantaa’s new mayor. The new mayor will be elected at the city council meeting on Monday evening.

Timonen gets support from the left side of the Vantaa city council, but also from the green and middle groups.

Mayor of Porvoo Jukka-Pekka Ujulan (kok) is mainly supported by the councilors of their own party, i.e. the coalition.

If Timonen is elected, he will be the first uncommitted mayor of the city of Vantaa. Non-committal Deputy Mayor Katri Kalske has applied for first place as well.

Parties according to HS’s information, have not made group decisions, instead the councilors are given the opportunity to vote according to their conscience in a closed ballot.

Of the 67 members of the Vantaa council, the coalition has 18 councillors, the Social Democrats 16 and the Basic Finns 12 councillors. 34 councilors are needed for a majority.

The Social Democrats, the Left Alliance and the Greens have a total of 29 councilors.

Even if Perussuomalaiset and the coalition found each other as supporters of Ujula, in an even voting situation the six councilors of the Christian Democrats, the center and Liike Nyt would be in the position of the decider.

During the selection meeting, it is still unclear what the basic Finns’ position is on the retirement Ritva Viljanen (sd) as successor.