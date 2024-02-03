The great race for state seats begins: the most coveted in Cdp and Ferrovie dello Stato

The great race for the positions of state enterprises has begun. Il Sole 24 Ore writes this in an exhaustive dossier today, according to which “there are at least 500 boxes to fill on the occasion of this year's deadlines for the boards of directors and boards of auditors of companies controlled directly and indirectly by the Ministry of Economy” .

As the Sun points out, “the most coveted seats are those of the board of directors of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (nine positions, of which six from the Mef and three from the banking foundations), now led by Giovanni Gorno Tempini (president) and Dario Scannapieco (CEO), of the State Railways (seven seats all from the Mef), today led by Nicoletta Giadrossi (president) and Luigi Ferraris (CEO), of Rai (seven places, two elected by the Chamber, two by the Senate, two expressed by the Council of Ministers, one by the employees), today led by Marinella Soldi (president) and Roberto Sergio (CEO) and of Anas (four places, 100% controlled by FS), led by General Edoardo Valente (president) and Aldo Isi (CEO)”.

“The great binge that will open up new spaces for command of the economic apparatus to Giorgia Meloni's government will take place during the meetings which, in the spring, will be called to approve the companies' financial statements for the 2023 financial year”, explains Il Sole 24 Ore. “Almost all the councilors whose term of office is expiring were appointed three years ago, during the Draghi government, supported by all parties except Fdi. Many changes are therefore expected, as there is a new majority led by Fdi”.