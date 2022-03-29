Appointments, Arcuri will be replaced in Invitalia. Fabrizio Palermo on pole

The governmentin addition to having to deal with the emergency of the war in Ukraine and with the dear billsyou must also take care of appointments for state subsidiaries. Several offices will expire in the coming weeks and will need to be replaced. The premier Dragons intends to deal with it, it’s about 350 armchairs to be assigned, with important decisions for the future of the country to be taken. Who seems – we read on the Fatto Quotidiano – has already found its place Giampiero Massolothe former head of the Secret Service seems to have already been chosen by the Benettonto become the new president Of Atlantia. It is the holding that controls Autostrade per l’Italia, Aeroporti di Roma, infrastructures all over the world through the Spanish Abertis. The appointment will be formalized by the shareholders’ meeting on 29 April. There is no official confirmation. But according to information from institutional circles Massolo has already accepted the advances of Treviso. He will leave the chair of the president of the Fincantieri.

For the current position of Massolo – the Fact continues – there are many on the list. Among these there is also Fabrizio Palermothe former CEO of CDP sent home by Draghi to take over Dario Scannapieco. The meeting for the nominations is scheduled by May 20. Eventually an outsider could arrive, as happened with Alfredo Altavilla to Ita. Next year he will also be in the running for Leonardo in the place of Alessandro Profumoas long as the banker doesn’t jump on the deal early D’Alema-Colombia. Palermo could also be proposed for Invitaliain the place of Domenico Arcuri, which will not be renewed after 15 years. The candidacy of the CEO of Mediocredito centrale is down, Bernardo Mattarella, grandson of Sergio. The re-election of his uncle as President of the Republic not recommendby chance, the promotion of a familiar.

