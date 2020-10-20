Appointments The appointment of a new general manager caused great confusion at the State Economic Research Center

Several of Vatt’s researchers interviewed by HS took it for granted that current CEO Anni Huhtala would get an extension. However, the government appointed Mikael Collan as the new director general on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance.

State the appointment of the director general of the economic research center (vatt) has caused widespread confusion among economists. Appointed to the post researcher in business administration, doctor of economics Mikael Collan.

In background discussions, several Vatt scholars marvel at Collan’s designation and call it, among other things, a “complete mystery”. Vatt’s current general manager also applied for the position Anni Huhtala, the continuation of which was taken for granted by many of Vatt ‘s scholars.

The government decided on the appointment last Thursday on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance. Collan is Professor of Strategic Finance at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology.

Among other things, a professor Roope Uusitalo wrote on Twitter on Monday that representatives from the Ministry of Finance were needed in Vatti to explain the situation. Uusitalo is a professor of public finance at the University of Helsinki and Vatti.

Head of the Budget Department of the Ministry of Finance Sami Yläoutinen is going to talk to Watts staff on Wednesday because the confusion among researchers is very high.

Watts focuses on public finance issues and the assessment of economic policy objectives, implementation and effectiveness. Appointed new CEO, Collan is hardly familiar with public finances or economic policy impact assessments.

The call for applications states that the best skills for the successful performance of the position of Director-General provide a wide range of experience in economic research and the ability to lead and utilize research activities to support case preparation and decision-making.

“Knowledge of public finance and economic policy institutions, familiarity with the research centre’s research priorities and experience in international research cooperation are considered an asset. For those who are looking for results, good personal management, communication and interaction skills as well as excellent English language skills are essential skills for the job management, ”the application notice says.

Based on the appointment memorandum, the current CEO Huhtala and Collan were in the final posts. Huhtala’s management experience is estimated by the Ministry of Finance to be ten years and Collan’s seven years.

Huhtala, who has led Vatti for five years, specializes in environmental economics.

Why the Ministry of Finance decided to nominate Collan and not Huhtala?

Vatt’s researchers interviewed by HS were surprised by Huhtala’s ousting, as the Ministry of Finance’s assessments of the research centre’s operations have been positive. Many believe that there are no grounds for ousting Huhtala.

In June, the Ministry of Finance estimates that the research centre’s performance has developed positively in recent years.

“According to an international evaluation team, the academic level of Vatt’s research has risen significantly since 2007, when the previous evaluation of Vatt’s operations was made. According to the evaluation, Vatt has also done well in seeking external research funding and has intensified its cooperation with universities and research institutes, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry justifies the choice of general manager in a nomination memorandum that weighs the strengths of Collan and Huhtala.

Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law at the University of Helsinki Olli Mäenpää does not wish to comment on which of the candidates should have been appointed to the post of Director-General. Instead, he wonders the way the appointment memorandum was drafted.

“It’s striking how the memorandum of menu appointments has been drafted. It states that Huhtala has stronger experience in administrative management, research management and research conduct, which can be considered as key evaluation criteria. On the other hand, Collan is credited with a number of other matters which, at least on the basis of the memorandum of appointment, are difficult to verify. ‘

Appointment memorandum according to Huhtala, his experience in managing Vatt gave him a significant advantage in the nomination consideration.

“Huhtala can be estimated to have more diverse experience in economics and research management than Collan, but also a stronger ability to lead and leverage research to support preparation and decision-making, although Collan has significantly more recent research experience than Huhtala,” the memorandum says.

According to the memorandum, Collan’s strength is its readiness and ability to assess Vatt’s development needs without prejudice and to develop its operations on the basis of the knowledge base.

“He has experience from the university in organizing operations and launching new operations, in addition to which he has evidence of managing operations. In the interview, he has presented the best and most diverse views on the development of the operations of the State Economic Research Center based on the experience found above. ”

In addition, Collan’s “special merit” is considered to be his experience in applying for external funding for various research projects. The nomination memorandum estimates that in the coming years “particular emphasis will be placed on” Vatt’s ability to raise external funding and to be able to operate within budget.

According to HS, the Ministry of Finance has been dissatisfied with Huhtala’s efforts to obtain funding, although in its June statement, the ministry noted that Vatt had been successful in seeking research funding.

One source describes Watts as “standing water” that needs a new leader to renew.