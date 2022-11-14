Appointments | The agency’s director selection became a dispute: Complaints about discrimination, incompetence and atmosphere

The Ministry appointed a director for the National Audiovisual Institute (Kavi) in September. Now, three appeals have been made to the Helsinki Administrative Court about the appointment of the head.

Teaching– and the Ministry of Culture selected a director for the National Audiovisual Institute (Kavi) in September. Now an extraordinary dispute has developed over the matter, as no less than three appeals have been filed with the Helsinki Administrative Court.

Among the appellants are deputy directors of the agency, who also applied for the post of chief.

Kavi is one of the 11 agencies operating under the Ministry of Education and Culture. Its tasks include the preservation of films and television and radio programs and related research, the supervision of the provision of picture programs and the promotion of media education.

After a protracted process, Dr. Kavi was appointed to lead Kavi two months ago Riitta Vanhatalo. The position was filled for a period of five years. The appointment decision has been signed by the Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) and the director general of the ministry Riitta Kaivosoja.

Chosen Vanhatalo is a former editor and producer of Yleisradio, who has led the Kotiseutuliitto since 2013. Its members include, for example, home region associations. In the reasons for the appointment, Vanhatalo’s advantages were, among other things, knowledge of the audiovisual field, management skills and knowledge of the cultural heritage field.

According to a professor familiar with public administration, the complaints made about Kavi’s director appointment are exceptional, even though complaints about official appointments have become more common. Complaining became possible in 2019 when the Civil Service Act was renewed.

“I don’t know that there has been a complaint to this extent before. Usually there is only one applicant, i.e. the runner-up,” says the professor Tomi Voutilainen from the University of Eastern Finland.

To the Administrative Court in the complaints made, the new head of the agency is considered incompetent and his abilities as a leader are criticized. The chosen one is also said to lack international connections in the field and familiarity with the agency’s industry. With the appointment, the atmosphere in the agency is also feared to be inflamed.

There were a total of 20 applicants for the position. The Ministry interviewed four of them. Complaints have been made by three other applicants who were invited to interviews.

Two of the complainants are Kavi’s current deputy directors, Dr Leo Pekkala and a master’s degree Mikko Kuutti. Kuutti is responsible for film archiving and digitization at the agency, Pekkala for media education. The third person who filed the complaint has also applied for a director’s job Outi Hupaniittua long-time film researcher and Ph.D.

Assistant Director According to Pekkala’s complaint, in addition to the constitution, the appointment violated the Equality Act, as a less meritorious applicant of the opposite sex was chosen for the position.

Deputy Director Kuut’s complaint, on the other hand, states that there were significant flaws in the appointment process and that Vanhatalo has not demonstrated “significant familiarity” with any of Kavi’s statutory tasks, so the appointment decision is based on “something else” than the appointed person’s skills, abilities and tested citizenship. According to Kuut, Kavi as an agency is already in an “operational crisis” due to budget cuts, and the implementation of Vanhatalo’s appointment will inflame the working atmosphere of the agency and its management.

Riitta Vanhatalo has started as Kavi’s manager in the beginning of November.

Disagreement will be fought in court for a long time, probably until 2024. The processing time for appeals related to official appointments is up to 18 months in the Helsinki Administrative Court.

The processing time sounds long to the professor’s ears, despite the fact that processing times for administrative rights are usually long.

“It sounds like a long time, especially if it happens that the decision has to be overturned. This can lead to problems when the person may have been in office for a very long time,” says the professor.

“Usually complaints don’t go through. The person making the appointment has very wide discretion. In practice, overturning the decision would require a direct error.”

National the audiovisual institute’s roots as an agency are in film archive operations, and its history is associated with key names in Finnish cinema.

The founders of the film archive included filmmakers, among others Jörn Donner and Genuine Mäkinen. Since then, a film connoisseur has been active in the archive for a long time Peter von Bagh. Film researcher and doctor Matti Lukkarila worked as director of the film archive and the agency that later became Kavi since 1993, retiring in September.

Ministerial in plans Kavi would like to merge with the Art Promotion Center and the Finnish Film Foundation into a larger Creative Finland agency entity.