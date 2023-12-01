Appointments | Sanna Marin’s former top assistant Tuulia Pitkänen is also moving to the Tony Blair Institute

Tuulia Pitkänen says that she has a role at the institute independent of Marin. “I don’t act as Marin’s assistant.”

The former of the prime minister Sanna Marini former special assistant Tuulia Pitkänen is employed at the same Tony Blair Institute (TBI) in London as Marin.

“I am moving to the institute as a senior advisor. The task includes strategic and practical advice. A special target is questions related to the European Union,” says Pitkänen.

Pitkänen will probably start advising Eastern European countries on EU affairs, among other things.

He says he has a role in the organization independent of Marin.

“I partly work on the same projects with Marin. Some are the same and some are not. I work as part of a small international team, which is structurally a completely different team from Marin’s. So I’m not Marin’s assistant.”

Pitkänen still works as the CEO of Marin and Pitkänen’s joint company called MA/PI, of which Marin owns 90 percent and Pitkänen 10 percent.

of political science master’s degree Pitkänen, 32, worked as Marin’s special assistant throughout Marin’s term as prime minister. He specializes especially in EU affairs.

For the rest of the season, he worked as a so-called political special assistant, i.e. Marin’s number one assistant.

Pitkänen previously worked for both Mari and the former prime minister Antti Rinne (sd) as a special assistant responsible for EU affairs.

In the past, he has worked, among other things, in positions of the European Social Democratic Party in Brussels, as a political assistant in the Social Democratic parliamentary group, as an assistant to a Member of Parliament and in organizations.

In the fall, Tuulia Pitkänen was chosen as a senior advisor to the consulting agency Rud Pedersen, but she has given up the position.

A year London-based TBI, founded at the end of 2016, is focused on sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Britain, the United States and Eastern Europe.

There are “over 750 change makers” on the institute’s payroll. It has grown rapidly.

According to TBI, these individuals work in more than 30 countries “with the common goal of helping leaders build open, inclusive and prosperous” states for their citizens.