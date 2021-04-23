Appointments President Niinistö appointed his Chief of Staff as Ambassador to London

Since 2018, Siukosaari has served as Chief of Staff in the President’s Office.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö has appointed Jukka Siukosaari Finland’s Ambassador to London. Siukosaari’s position as head of the UK will begin in early September.

Since 2018, Siukosaari has served as Chief of Staff in the President’s Office. Also the current ambassador to Washington Mikko Hautala sought to lead a key delegation from the President’s Office when he moved from the office of Adviser to the Office to head the Moscow Delegation in 2016.

Siukosaari’s career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began in 1995. Experience from the post of Head of Mission on Siukosaari has been from Tokyo, Japan, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the past decade.

Siukosaari has previously held other diplomatic missions in South Africa, Italy and Ireland. The future ambassador is also already familiar to the future ambassador in London.

Siukosaari has a master’s degree in economics.