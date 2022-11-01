Appointments | Pekka Toveri as a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute

Pekka Toveri joins the Foreign Policy Institute’s research program on Finnish foreign policy, Northern European security and NATO. He has recently commented on a lot of topics dealing with the Russian attack in the media.

Defense forces former head of intelligence, major general evp. Pekka Toveri has started as a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute (Upi).

The institute says on its Twitter account that Toveri will join the research program on Finnish foreign policy, Northern European security and NATO, while strengthening Upi’s expertise on security and defense policy topics.

In recent months, Toveri has commented on a lot of topics related to the Russian attack in the media.

Foreign policy the institute’s communications manager Marleena Kolehmainen according to which the position is temporary and lasts for one year, after which its continuation can be reconsidered. According to Kolehmainen, Toveri is not on the institute’s payroll.

The Foreign Policy Institute uses the title affiliated researcher, which often means visiting researcher.

“They are experts in their field, who can, for example, publish research in Upi’s publication series, participate in Upi’s seminars and act as Upi’s ambassadors,” says Kolehmainen.