Thursday, January 25, 2024
Appointments | Pekka Pesonen as head of office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
Appointments | Pekka Pesonen as head of office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry

The peso's five-year term starts at the beginning of February.

I- and a Bachelor of Agriculture and Forestry has been appointed as the head of the Ministry of Forestry Pekka Pesonen. The State Council decided on the appointment on Thursday.

Since 2007, Pesonen has been the general secretary of Copa-Cogeca, the European farmer and cooperative organization.

Previously, he has worked, among other things, as the state secretary of the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry and in the positions of MTK, the Central Association of Agricultural and Forestry Producers.



The current holder of the post Jaana Husu-Kallion term ends at the end of January.

