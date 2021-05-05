Appointments Paula Salovaara was appointed President of Miltton’s Finnish operations

Salovaara has had a long career in the Finnish media, working as an editor-in-chief at Helsingin Sanomat.

Communicationand marketing firm Miltton says it has appointed Paula Salovaaran Country Manager responsible for Finnish operations Jukka-Pekka Myllyksen staying on family leave for the rest of the year.

Salovaara has been a member of Miltton’s Board of Directors since 2015. He has had a long career in the Finnish media, working as the Managing Director of Helsingin Sanomat and the Editor-in-Chief of Radio Helsinki. He has also served as a board member at KSF Media and Long Play.

“Miltton’s development and strategy are familiar through board work, but I expect to learn a lot more about the company and Miltton’s customers in an operational role,” Salovaara says in a press release.

Other Miltton executives will continue in their former positions. Responsible for communications business Antti Salomaa and marketing communications businesses Bell Bell.