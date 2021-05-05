Wednesday, May 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appointments Paula Salovaara was appointed President of Miltton’s Finnish operations

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
0

Salovaara has had a long career in the Finnish media, working as an editor-in-chief at Helsingin Sanomat.

Communicationand marketing firm Miltton says it has appointed Paula Salovaaran Country Manager responsible for Finnish operations Jukka-Pekka Myllyksen staying on family leave for the rest of the year.

Salovaara has been a member of Miltton’s Board of Directors since 2015. He has had a long career in the Finnish media, working as the Managing Director of Helsingin Sanomat and the Editor-in-Chief of Radio Helsinki. He has also served as a board member at KSF Media and Long Play.

“Miltton’s development and strategy are familiar through board work, but I expect to learn a lot more about the company and Miltton’s customers in an operational role,” Salovaara says in a press release.

Other Miltton executives will continue in their former positions. Responsible for communications business Antti Salomaa and marketing communications businesses Bell Bell.

.
#Appointments #Paula #Salovaara #appointed #President #Milttons #Finnish #operations

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Mohammed bin Zayed: The unification of the armed forces is one of the crucial and decisive decisions in the history of our dear nation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.