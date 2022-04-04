Appointments Päivi Nerg will move from the Ministry of Finance to MTK’s Director of Vitality

Nerg will take up his new position on June 1, 2022.

Ministry of Finance Undersecretary of State for Administrative Policy Päivi Nerg will become the viability director of the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK), MTK announced on Monday.

Nerg will take up his new position on June 1, 2022.

At MTK, Nerg manages the Rural Vitality line, whose task is to coordinate the advocacy of rural and economic policy interests.

Prior to the Ministry of Finance, Nerg has worked in the Ministry of the Interior as Chief of Staff.

Nerg is an agronomist by training.