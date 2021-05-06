Appointments OKM’s complicated appointment appointed – Arene’s Executive Director Petri Lempinen is the new President and CEO

Mikko Koskinen (sd), former Secretary of State of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), also sought office.

Complicated The appointment in the Ministry of Education and Culture was sealed on Thursday when the Government decided to appoint the current Executive Director of Arene as the new Director General. Petri Lempisen, 56.

The CEO’s wash will be filled for a five-year term. This Director-General is the head of the Department of High School Education and Vocational Training, which also covers, for example, apprenticeships and language degrees.

Arene is the rector’s council of polytechnics, where Lempinen has worked since 2018.

Previously, Lempinen has served as the CEO of Amke, the Association for the Development of Professional Competence, and as an education policy expert for STTK.

He has also worked at Helsinki University of Applied Sciences Stadia, the Research Foundation for Student Organizations, Åbo Akademi University, the Association of Finnish Student Unions and the Student Union of the University of Turku.

Lempinen has a doctorate in philosophy.

The post was placed in a new application at the beginning of the year when in the first round current holder of the post, general manager Mika Tammilehto withdrew its application. Not enough strong applicants appeared when he was expected to continue.

Tammilehto said in an interview with HS that there is no drama involved in his departure.

“I now have a 20-year career in the ministry. The work has been interesting and challenging, but it is difficult to reconcile with family life. The corona year in particular required a lot, ”Tammilehto said in January.

In a new search the post was in early February.

In total, there were 40 candidates for the post of Director-General at that time, including 15 candidates in the first round.