Appointments | Noponen, who is moving from Rydman’s assistant to the CEO of Business Finland: “A task where you have to succeed”

Innovation Finance Center The future CEO of Business Finland Lassi Noponen says that Business Finland has an important task ahead of it, which must be successful.

Business Finland told on Thursday about the appointment of Nopose as its new CEO. Noponen will start the position on September 1.

According to Noposen, what needs to be solved is a challenging equation: “At the same time, research and development activities are the government’s most important investments and at the same time significant savings are made in operating expenses.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpon In April, the (kok) government decided to cut Business Finland’s funding by 20 million euros in a budget scramble. It is the only surgeries that the government makes billions of euros in business subsidies.

Business Finland’s authority for research and product development funding is to be increased, but other than research and development funding (R&D) to be reduced.

“Thinking theoretically, R&D is one of the most important things in which, by investing in Finland, growth and well-being can be created,” Noponen says.

Noponen sees opportunities in the fact that financial operators Business Finland, Tesi and Finnvera could cooperate more with each other. It is challenging to choose how and to whom the funding will be allocated.

“It is usually said that states should not pick winners and that they are bad at it, but now that geopolitics has replaced the open market economy, winners are picked in all countries with state subsidies,” says Noponen.

“A small country cannot be the best in the world in everything. The use of resources must be carefully considered.”

According to Noposen, Finland has interesting and world-renowned expertise in the field of quantum computing and satellites.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, Finland needs to find its market niche, says Noponen. You can’t compete with the world’s biggest players.

Noponen believes that Business Finland can meet the challenge ahead.

“R&D is one of the few things that is invested in in this tight economic situation, and the stakes are high. It would have to be successful,” says Noponen.

“It won’t be easy, but I’m confident that we can do it.”

Chairman of the board of Business Finland Päivi Marttila also highlights as a challenge that in the future there will be more work but less funds. According to him, service industries should also be encouraged to apply for R&D funding more enthusiastically.

Noponen has served since 2023 as Minister of the Economy by Wille Rydman (ps) as special assistant. The selection for the director general has raised questions about the politics of the appointment. Thursday Rydman told Ylethat the appointment was not political, but that Noponen was chosen based on his qualifications.

Noponen says that he considered applying for the position of CEO already five years ago. According to him, the close relationship with the Minister of Economy is only beneficial at work.

“It is a significant benefit for the CEO of Business Finland that he knows the decision-making machinery of the governing ministry and the decision-makers.”

Päivi Marttila, on the other hand, trusts that Business Finland will get a strong and experienced leader from Nopose. According to him, Noponen is stepping into big boots.

“We need an experienced and visionary leader who is also able to comment externally on where and why money is allocated.”

Correction 12.7. 1:16 p.m.: Päivi Marttila is the chairman of Business Finland’s board, not the chairman of the management group, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story. Business Finland is an innovation funding center, not an innovation fund, as was written earlier in the article. Noponen was appointed to the position by the State Council, and not by Business Finland, as stated earlier in the story.