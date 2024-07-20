Appointments | Nokian Tires has a new CEO

Appointments|The current CEO Jukka Moisio will retire by the end of the year.

Italian Paolo Pompei has been selected as the CEO of the vehicle tire manufacturer Nokian Renkai.

Nokian Tires says in its press release that the current CEO, retiring Jukka Moisiowill continue in his role until Pompei starts at the beginning of next year at the latest.

“Pompei has very strong international experience in the tire industry, and in his previous positions he has created continuous growth and strong financial results”, the company’s board chairman Jukka Hienonen justifies the choice in the bulletin.

According to Hienonen, Pompei has “the experience and know-how to lead Nokian Renkai in its next development phase towards a turnover of two billion euros”.

Paolo Pompei.

Pompeii itself states in the press release that Nokian Tires is in an interesting phase of change.

“The company strives for strong growth in Central Europe and North America and shows direction in responsibility by building the world’s first carbon dioxide-free tire factory in Romania,” Pompei assesses.

Previously, Pompei has worked as the CEO of the tire manufacturer Yokohama TWS. Pompei also sits on the board of the European Tire and Rubber Industry Manufacturers Association.