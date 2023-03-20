Appointments, the choice of Mps: also two women vying for the presidency

The government now he has to start getting serious about the chapter appointmentsthey will expire well within a few months 600 charges. Important armchairs to assign in key roles of major companies participate Of State, and the first important decision is awaited in just a few days. By March 26th – reads in La Stampa – the Mef will have to formalize the list of candidates for the Board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. For the ad it now seems certain internal solution and to the Treasury they give as probable the reconfirm of Luigi Washingat the helm of the Monte since February 2022. On the other hand, they observe from the ministry, in thirteen months was able to close a increase Of capital from over 2 billion and bring more than four thousand employees to voluntary exit. Salvini considers it “an epochal turning point”, and, to be sure that none remain imprint from the lefthe asked that Nicola go to occupy the chair of president Mayonnaiselawyer, former president of Enavand adviser to Mps.

In the meantime, however – continues La Stampa – for lo same place the names of are also popped up two womenMartha Let goby Iren, and Barbara Lilla Boschetti, by Fnm. The informal table on nominations is expected to meet again tomorrow at Palazzo Chigi. The Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Giovambattista Fazzolari, the two Deputy Prime Ministers, Matteo Salvini and Anthony Tajaniand John Readright arm of Silvio Berlusconi. Giorgia Meloni has not yet decided whether she will participate or leave it to the trusted Fazzolari. The meeting will mainly serve to formalize the rules. Also because between the end of March and the beginning of April the former will have to be fired set of names and the positions of are expiring strategic behemoths for the country’s economy. From Eni to Is in thefrom Post to Leonardo. Meloni wants a woman for the first time ad and it is speculated that the “pink quota” in question could be for the most prestigious chair of Triad.

