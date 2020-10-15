Appointments Mikael Collan was elected Director General of the State Economic Research Center

The current CEO, Anni Huhtala, applied for an extension.

State has been appointed Director General of the Economic Research Center (Vatt) Mikael Collan. Collan currently works as a professor of strategic finance at Lappeenranta – Lahti University of Technology, or LUT University.

Nine people applied for the temporary position of Vatt’s general manager. Among them were the current director general of the research center Anni Huhtala, Research Director of Economic Research Juho Rahkonen and the Secretary General of the Economic Council attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Pekka Sinko.

Government appointed Collan to the position on Thursday. The position of the Director General of the Research Center is five years.

In his recent research, Collan has focused, among other things, on developing support for investment decision-making.

“My expectations for the task are high and I will make my own contribution to developing the research center in a direction where its effectiveness in preparing reforms and ex-ante evaluation of decision-making will improve,” Collan says in a Government press release.

Vatt is an expert unit in applied economic research under the Ministry of Finance. For example, it acts as an expert in decision-making and economic policy assessment. Two-thirds of the research centre’s funding comes from the state budget.