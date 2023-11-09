Appointments | Mika Salminen has been appointed as the CEO of THL: “It makes me humble”

Mika Salminen will start at the beginning of next year.

Health and the Finnish Welfare Institute (THL) has been appointed as the new director general Mika Salminen, says the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The State Council decided on the appointment on Thursday.

Salminen will start as CEO at the beginning of next year. The five-year fixed-term period lasts until the end of 2028.

Salminen currently works at THL as the director of the welfare influencers department. He has a doctorate in philosophy.

17 people applied for the position of CEO of THL.

THL’s in the press release, Salminen describes the appointment as “very humbling and, of course, also grateful”.

“THL’s vision is to be the world’s most influential health and wellness research institute. I want to carry this goal forward,” he says.

In addition, Salminen praises THL’s staff.

“I can’t imagine a better group to work with.”

Strait is the man who gave THL’s corona reporting a face. When the coronavirus pandemic began, he was the director of the health security department.

During the pandemic, Salminen’s face became familiar to Finns due to numerous authorities’ press conferences on the coronavirus situation. His line of communication was calming and inclined towards optimism in the face of a distressing and strange disease.

Salminen’s years in the position were affected by twists and turns of the corona pandemic, such as the entry into force of the Emergency Act, the declaration of exceptional circumstances and the arrival of corona vaccines in Finland. Salminen himself has also described these twists and turns as the most memorable.

When Salminen changed his position well over a year ago to become the head of the welfare influencers department, he told HS that he is not tired of the corona, but changed the task out of desire for change.