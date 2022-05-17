Appointments Miia Kemppi is Helsinki’s new director of early childhood education

Kemppi is coming to Helsinki from the position of Oulu’s director of early childhood education.

Helsinki has been elected director of early childhood education for the city Miia Kemppi. The Helsinki City Government decided to appoint Kemppi to its position at its meeting on Monday.

Kemppi from Lahti has been the director of early childhood education in the city of Oulu since 2020.

Prior to that, he worked as a director of early childhood education in Orimattila, Järvenpää and Heinola, and as a service manager for early childhood education in Lahti.

Kemppi will take office in late July. Until then, the deputy director of early childhood education is Ulla Lehtonen.

Previously held the position of Director of Early Childhood Education Satu Järvenkallas took over as Helsinki’s director of education and training last October.

Read more: Satu Järvenkallas is becoming the director of education and training in Helsinki