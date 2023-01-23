Appointments, Giorgia Meloni satisfies the allies but maintains control

It is said. In this complicated story of the appointment of Riccardo Barbieri a director general of the Treasury there are many “they say”. Some he faithfully reported Dagospybut Affaritaliani.it can go one step further. To understand how suddenly the situation has been shuffled compared to the rumors that filtered in from the morning – and that they gave Antonino Turicchi certainly on the armchair that had just been shown to Alessandro Rivera – you have to read some newspapers. One in particular, who had been very well informed in recent days (again, it is said, because a journalist would be close to Giancarlo Giorgetti and his entourage) had taken it for granted Turicchi to the Mef.

When then from Via XX Settembre the name of Barbers, there was a lot of bewilderment in all the media, even in those who were sure they had the right tip from the direct source. Indeed a dialogue between Matthew Salvini And Giancarlo Giorgetti he would have made the economy minister suddenly change direction, who would not even have had the time to communicate it to his loyalists. You could not accept any request for Giorgia Meloni without trying to make a minimum of resistance.

Because the risk of being cannibalized is always higher. Despite some small decline in popularity due to the non-renewal of the cut in excise taxes on petrol, Fratelli d’Italia always travels around 30% and is increasingly the first party in our country. And the prime minister wants to capitalize on this balance of power by managing the nomination game in the first person.

If, as it seems, Antonino Turicchi should he become the new general manager of the Mef with powers to the subsidiaries, Meloni would obtain a double advantage. First: you would have obtained the removal of Alessandro Rivera by paying a very low political price, that is the appointment of Riccardo Barbieri with crippled proxies; second: could re-propose Turicchi with a very important role, i.e. the responsibility of the subsidiaries which, in the spring, will see the renewal of the board of giants such as Eni, It is in the, Post, Triad And Leonardo.

