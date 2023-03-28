Appointments, the match for the roles of CEO and president in Leonardo

The government keep arguing for appointments in the top positions of the subsidiaries of State. I’m due 600 key roles for the balance of the country and the majority knows very well that this match cannot be wrong. But there is one first name That exits the list of eligible candidates, by decision of the premier Melons. This is Elizabeth’s Belloniwhich will remain at Dis. Belloni, – we read in La Stampa – former general secretary of the Farnesina, now head of the Services, is a central figure in this phase of Italian history. In the power game between the parties, like has been popping up for years main candidate to fill the role of foreign minister, and, just a year ago, in the endgame of Quirinal, was one step away from taking on the role of first female president of the Republic, sponsored by M5S, Lega and a minority piece of the Democratic Party. For Meloni, however, it is too important that she remain where she is now, at the Department of Security Information, the place where she had been wanted by Mario Dragons and confirmed by the leader of Fdi. “Cross it out from the totonomi,” Meloni told his staff.

On Leonardo – continues La Stampa – there are still a few uncertaintiesbut it is rising within the company the optimism of Lorenzo’s supporters Mariansthe manager that Defense Minister Guido Crosetti is sponsoring for the role of CEOagainst the run of the former Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto crawlers, a scientist who pays for the lack of sufficient management experience for a giant like the former Finmeccanica. For the presidencyinstead the challenge is narrowed down to two generals: Luciano Papercurrent president, former head of Aise, the foreign secret services, who hopes for an extension, and Giuseppe ZafaranaCommander of the Guardia di Finanza.

