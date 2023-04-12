Appointments, still a few hours to decide

The battle for nominations continues to rage. After a river meeting that went on past midnight, it seems that the Meloni line of choosing the CEOs and leaving the crumbs (sorry, the presidencies) to the allies has not yet been digested by Lega and Forza Italia. Given that Claudio Descalzi will remain at the helm of Eni for another three years and that, barring last-minute surprises, Matteo Del Fante will keep his role in Posteit remains to be understood what will happen with the other three subsidiaries.

In Enel seemed to have made it Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, despite the negative opinions of some English advisors who did not appreciate his non-international profile. But now there seems to be a new twist: Paolo Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as managing director. An appointment that Affaritaliani.it had even anticipated in November. Instead of Donnarumma in Terna there should be Giuseppina Di Foggiathe first female CEO of an investee. It weighs her being a capable manager, a friend of Arianna Meloni and, indeed, being a woman as promised by the premier. The former CEO of Terna could stay still for a while, perhaps to join the CDP next year. The most significant battleground is in Leonardo.

There Meloni presses for Cingolaniwhile the government allies (and Crosetto himself) ask Mariani. The former minister has a broader strategic vision but has never held such a role, and would need a strong and operational director general. Mariani is an expert in the defense sector and has a long managerial career. But he seems disadvantaged. Tandem is even possible

