Appointments Lasse Aapio will continue as the police chief of the Helsinki Police Department

Police Board has appointed Lasse Aapion To the post of Chief of Police of the Helsinki Police Department for a term of five years as of 1 June.

Aapio has worked as the police chief of the Helsinki Police Department since 2014. In the past, he served as the Chief of Police of the Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department and as the Deputy Chief of Police of the Helsinki Police Department, according to the police in a press release.

Aapio has a bachelor’s degree in law.

Chief of Police three people applied for the post.

The duties of the Chief of Police include managing the police department and being responsible for its operations and, among other things, the development of operations.