Appointments Kiuri’s Special Assistant Matti Hirvola appointed Director of Communications at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) Special Assistant Matti Hirvola has been appointed Director of Communications at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The government decided on the appointment on Thursday.

Hirvola has held communications management and coordination positions in several organizations. He has worked as a Special Assistant for Communications and Media Relations in several ministers and ministerial groups, as well as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Hirvola has also worked as a leading expert in the communications and advocacy office, in SAK’s influential communications management positions and as the party organisation’s communications manager.

Hirvola has a master’s degree in both philosophy and political science.

Hirvola’s five-year term begins in mid-February.