Appointments Kirsi Varhila, STM’s Chief Executive Officer, was elected Satakunta’s Director of Welfare

Social- and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health Kirsi Varhila has been elected director of the Satakunta welfare area. The election was made on Tuesday at a meeting of the Satakunta Welfare Area Regional Council.

A total of six candidates applied for the position of Director of the Welfare Area by the deadline, of whom the Director of Satadiag Business Administration was the final director. Harri Hagman and the Chief Physician of the Hundred Hospital Petteri Lankinen.

The post is for a fixed term and will be filled for six years.

Pori background Varhila was elected Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in 2019. Prior to his election, he worked in the Ministry as Head of Department and participated, for example, in the preparations for the SOTO reform during the previous government’s term.

