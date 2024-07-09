Appointments | Kati ter Horst as CEO of Outokumpu

Appointments|Kati ter Horst will start her position on October 9 at the latest.

Listed company On Tuesday, Outokumpu has appointed a new CEO, Kati ter Horst.

He will start his duties on October 9 at the latest.

“Kati ter Horst has strong experience in the process industry as well as extensive international experience in management positions in complex business environments,” says the chairman of the board Kari Jordan in the bulletin.

He has a long experience in the company, he knows and understands Outokumpu’s business in depth and is committed to the company’s strategy, Jordan also describes.

Ter Horst is moving to Outokumpu from the Belgian water management solutions provider Aliaxis SA, where he has led the EMEA business group since 2022, Outokumpu says in a press release. Before that, he had a long career at Stora Enso.

Ter Horst has served as a member of Outokumpu’s board since 2016 and as vice chairman since 2022. With the appointment, he will relinquish his board position at the end of September 2024.

He has a master’s degree in economics and an MBA.