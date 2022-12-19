Appointments | Kaisa Hietala joins the board of mining giant Rio Tinto

Hietala also serves on the board of the oil company Exxon.

Finn Kaisa Hietala joins the board of Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest mining companies. The position starts at the beginning of March.

The appointment makes Hietala an exceptionally influential figure in Finnish business life. Hietala already sits on the board of Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil companies.

Rio Tinto operates in 35 countries and has almost 50,000 employees. The company’s turnover last year was more than 60 billion euros.

Hietala describes the task as interesting and says it fits his profile well.

“I have applied for companies in the natural resources sector, where climate change, loss of nature and the sufficiency of natural resources set limits to operations. I want to be building these companies into future-proof ones,” he says to HS.

He estimates that he will bring clean energy, sustainability and business turnaround management know-how to the board.

Appointment dates to the point where the entire top management of Rio Tinto has been reformed in the aftermath of the scandal that rocked the company.

In May 2020, the company blew up a rock shelter in the Juukani pass, a sacred place for the indigenous people in Western Australia, which is estimated to tell of human habitation in the area up to 46,000 years ago. It is one of the most important sites telling about the history of the aboriginal population, which is also located on lands administered by the aboriginal population. The company destroyed the site during the expansion of a nearby mine.

The case raised a storm, as a result of which Rio Tinto’s CEO and chairman of the board had to resign.

In August 2021, a demonstration by aboriginal groups protesting inadequate legislation was organized in Perth, Australia. The background was the destruction of the sacred place of the indigenous people in the Juuka Pass in 2020 caused by the Rio Tinto mining company.

In addition, the company has been in the headlines of the international financial press due to suspicions of corruption. In February, an independent auditor’s report told about the company’s toxic culture, which included bullying, racism and sexual harassment.

With the help of new management, the company is trying to renew its operating culture and clean up its reputation. Managing director Jakob Stausholm has promised that the company will renew its operating methods in all its businesses. In addition, the company is trying to solve its climate problem and has promised to invest billions of euros in reducing its emissions.

In May, the company got a new chairman of the board. He is the former CEO of the consulting company McKinsey and the former Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton.

Rio Tinto is therefore at a somewhat similar turning point as Exxon, to which Hietala was appointed in May 2021, following a successful campaign by an activist investor. At Exxon, Hietala was wanted on the board to consider a sustainable future for the traditional oil company in a world where emissions must be quickly reduced.

Hietala describes Rio Tinto’s situation as a “triple challenge”.

On the one hand, the demand for mining minerals is increasing due to, among other things, the green transition and the electrification of transport. On the other hand, the operations of mining companies are monitored more closely and criticized more harshly. Thirdly, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has, above all, started a discussion in Europe about dependencies, self-sufficiency and security of supply.

“It’s an interesting equation, how to navigate this and how to solve this,” says Hietala.

“I am happy to welcome Kaisa to the board of Rio Tinto. He brings with him a deep understanding of the natural resources sector, sustainability and renewables, which will be invaluable as we ensure that Rio Tinto succeeds in a decarbonizing world,” says Chairman Barton in the release.