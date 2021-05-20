Appointments Jukka Ihanus appointed State Secretary to Jari Lepä and Mika Lintilä

Prior to his position as Secretary of State, Jukka Ihanus has worked as a special assistant to the Centre’s Ministerial Group since June 2019.

Jurisprudence candidate Jukka Ihanus has been appointed Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Lepän (Central) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (Central) Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State assists the Minister in political guidance and preparation.