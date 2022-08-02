Appointments | General: Veli-Mikko Niemi succeeds Kirsi Varhila as STM’s head of office

The office manager’s position became vacant when Kirsi Varhila, who had held it since 2019, was elected as the director of the Satakunta welfare area.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health department head Brother Mikko Niemi is emerging as the ministry’s new head of office, tells Over. According to Yle, the decision on Nieme’s appointment was made on Thursday.

Niemi is a social democrat by party affiliation and a licentiate in veterinary medicine by education. He has worked in various positions at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and the EU Commission.

There were only six applications for the position left by Varhila.