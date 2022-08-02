Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appointments | General: Veli-Mikko Niemi succeeds Kirsi Varhila as STM’s head of office

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

The office manager’s position became vacant when Kirsi Varhila, who had held it since 2019, was elected as the director of the Satakunta welfare area.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health department head Brother Mikko Niemi is emerging as the ministry’s new head of office, tells Over. According to Yle, the decision on Nieme’s appointment was made on Thursday.

The office of the head of the office became vacant after the person who had held it since 2019 Kirsi Varhila was chosen as the manager of the Satakunta welfare area.

Niemi is a social democrat by party affiliation and a licentiate in veterinary medicine by education. He has worked in various positions at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Agriculture and the EU Commission.

There were only six applications for the position left by Varhila.

#Appointments #General #VeliMikko #Niemi #succeeds #Kirsi #Varhila #STMs #office

See also  Riots in Sweden: far-right Danish politician lights a powder keg
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite warnings from China: 'Playing with fire'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.