Wednesday, July 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appointments | General: Ilkka Koskimäki becoming the new police chief

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Appointments | General: Ilkka Koskimäki becoming the new police chief
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ilkka Koskimäki is currently the police chief of Itä-Uusimaa.

Mightily of information According to the report, the police chief of Itä-Uusimaa is becoming the new police chief Ilkka Koskimäki. According to Yle, the general session of the Government appoints the Minister of the Interior as Koskimäki’s chief police officer Mari Rantanen (ps) from the show on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official presenting the case did not comment to STT about who is nominated for the position.

The Ministry of the Interior announced in April that eight people applied for the post of police chief. The position will be filled for a maximum period of five years from the beginning of September by the current police chief Seppo Kolehmainen retiring.

The Police Chief leads the Police Board, which acts as the supreme command of the Finnish police and is responsible for the administration of the police and the availability of services.

#Appointments #General #Ilkka #Koskimäki #police #chief

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]