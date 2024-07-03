Appointments | General: Ilkka Koskimäki becoming the new police chief

Appointments|Ilkka Koskimäki is currently the police chief of Itä-Uusimaa.

Mightily of information According to the report, the police chief of Itä-Uusimaa is becoming the new police chief Ilkka Koskimäki. According to Yle, the general session of the Government appoints the Minister of the Interior as Koskimäki’s chief police officer Mari Rantanen (ps) from the show on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the official presenting the case did not comment to STT about who is nominated for the position.

The Ministry of the Interior announced in April that eight people applied for the post of police chief. The position will be filled for a maximum period of five years from the beginning of September by the current police chief Seppo Kolehmainen retiring.

The Police Chief leads the Police Board, which acts as the supreme command of the Finnish police and is responsible for the administration of the police and the availability of services.