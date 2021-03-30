Appointments Gamestop appointed Amazon boss as its growth director, the company plans to invest in e-commerce

Gaming trading company Gamestop is appointing new leaders to support its growth.

Gamestop has appointed Amazon Elliott Wilken growth, says Reuters. Wilke worked at Amazon for a total of seven years. Most recently, he led the company’s Fresh Stores business.

Thanks to Reddit’s Wallstreetbets forum buying campaign, Gamestop, which has received media attention, is currently developing its business away from the stone-foot trade towards e-commerce, allowing it to compete with both large resellers and technology companies like Target and Walmart. Earlier this month, the firm appointed a businessman Ryan Cohenin management of its e-commerce business.

In addition to Wilke, the company appointed former executives of Chewy, founded by Cohen, on Tuesday Andrea Wolfen mixed Tom Peterson To lead Gamestop’s brand development and ancillary products.