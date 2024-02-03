Appointments | Foreign Minister Valtonen's nomination of Arvonen, who has a coalition background, to SK: Advancing to the head of a representative office does not require a diplomatic career

Valtonen tells Suomen Kuvalehti that the appointment process has been normal.

Representation the position of chief can also be earned in other ways than through a diplomatic career, explains the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) Suomen Kuvalehti from a communist background Jori Arvonen appointment as the head of Finland's EU delegation.

“The new head of the EU delegation, Jori Arvonen, has worked as undersecretary of state for EU affairs for 10 years. We're living in a time where we need people from different backgrounds, versatile experts in economics and technology, even in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” says Valtonen to the newspaper.

Arvonen's choice has been criticized in particular by the Association of Officials of the Foreign Affairs Administration. According to the association, the person appointed to the position is not an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and does not meet the eligibility conditions defined in the Foreign Affairs Administration Decree.

“The key group of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has processed the applications and also consulted the prime minister, who leads EU policy.”