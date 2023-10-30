Appointments | Finnish deputy director general for the UN equality organization UN Women

Kirsi Madi, who has worked in the UN system for a long time, is moving to the position from the children’s organization Unicef.

of the UN A Finn has been appointed as the deputy director general of the equality organization UN Women Kirsi Madi. In her role, Madi is responsible for UN Women’s administration, resources and partnerships.

Madi moves to the position from the UN children’s organization Unicef, where she has been the director of the director general’s office.

UN Women promotes the elimination of gender inequality and discrimination and the strengthening of the status, opportunities and rights of women and girls worldwide. The organization is also responsible for coordinating equality work within the UN system.

“Promoting the status and rights of women and girls is one of the top goals of the government’s foreign and development policy, and UN Women is our key partner in achieving these goals. It’s great that our goal to have Finns in leadership positions at the UN is also coming true,” praises the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) in the announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Soil frost Madi has more than 30 years of experience in the activities of UN organizations, both at headquarters and country level.

Before his current position, he has been, among other things, the director of UNDRR, the UN’s disaster risk reduction office, and the deputy regional director of Unicef ​​for Europe and Central Asia.

Before her UN career, Kirsi Madi worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in development cooperation tasks.

“Improving the status of women and girls around the world is essential in order for societies to develop into equality and to value and maintain the rights of all,” says Madi in the nomination announcement.