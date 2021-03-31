Appointments Elina Ravantti, Director of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, will move to Sitra

Ravantti was elected Director of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in May last year.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs communications director Elina Ravantti becomes Sitra’s Chief Communications Officer, Zither says on its website. Ravantti will start in a new position in July.

Ravantti was elected Director of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in May last year. Ravantti transferred to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from YLE.

Ravant replaced the mission Jouni Mölsän, who moved to the Office of the President of the Republic as Head of Communications.