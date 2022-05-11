As of May 11, 2022, David Durand is the new Director of Design from Dacia. In this prestigious role he takes the place of Miles Nürnbergerwho leaves the Renault group for personal reasons and to pursue other professional projects.

David Durand in the position of Design Director of the Dacia and Lada brands, he joined the Management Committee under the aegis of Denis Le VotCEO of the Dacia and LADA brands, reporting a Laurens van den AckerGroup Director of Design and member of the Renault Group Board of Management (BOM).

David Durand is the new Dacia Design Director

David Durand, 49, is a graduate of the Higher Institute of Design Strate Collège in Paris. His career begins with the Renault group in 1997 in exterior design. In 1999, he was assigned to make the Koleos concept car and, in 2002, of Ellipse.

From 2002 to 2009, David Durand worked in the satellite design centers of Barcelona (Spain), Seoul (South Korea) e St. Paul (Brazil).

With these international experiences behind him, in 2011 he was nominated Director of the Global Access Design Range. In 2020 it became Director of Exterior Design at Dacia and contributed to the design of Bigster Concept.

