The current director general of the Treasury has long been targeted by sectors of the majority, in particular Forza Italia

Council of Ministers this afternoon to untie the knot of appointments regarding the director general of the Ministry of Economy and the State Accountant General. The two positions are covered by Alessandro Rivera and Biagio Mazzotta and both fall under the spoils system, the rule of explicit reconfirmation by the government within 90 days of taking office, under penalty of forfeiture. The deadline ends on Tuesday 24 January.

It now seems decided the confirmation of Mazzotta, writes www.linkiesta.it, while the tug of war is taking place in the majority over Rivera’s name. For weeks now, two souls have been clashing between the allies. The one that aims to replace him, led by Prime Minister Meloni’s loyalists, Giovanbattista Fazzolari in the lead. And the party of doves, including ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, Adolfo Urso and Raffaele Fitto.

The current general manager has long been in the crosshairs of sectors of the majority, in particular Forza Italia, which have found support in Palazzo Chigi. The premier herself would have matured a critical judgment on the way in which Rivera has managed some dossiers, in particular those relating to the rescue of the MPS and the privatization of Ita. Rivera, whose career is entirely within the Treasury, was appointed in 2018 by the first Conte government, on the proposal of the then Minister of Economy, Giovanni Tria. In recent years he has also earned a growing role at negotiating tables with the European Commission. Finding a new general manager is not easy and a confirmation is not excluded but for a few months waiting to find the right solution.

There are three names in the field for the replacement of Rivera, in the Treasury since the first Conte government: the current CEO of Consip, Salvatore Cannarsa, the president of Ita, Antonino Turicchi or the Consob Commissioner Paolo Ciocca, in the past at the top of the Intelligence Coordination Department. However – in the Corriere – also the name of Andrea Montanino, chief economist of Cassa depositi e prestiti, with a past in Confindustria at the head of the Study Center, but also at the International Monetary Fund, as executive director. However, both Ciocca and Montanino would be further from the centre-right area than Turicchi.

If the majority does not find an agreement today, the decision could be postponed to the following week. Until a few days ago, the rumors that leaked from via Venti Settembre took the confirmation of for granted Mazzotta and most likely that of Rivera. But yesterday, on the sidelines of a hearing at Copasir, Giorgetti replied with a generic “let’s see” to journalists who asked him about the general manager.

Subscribe to the newsletter

