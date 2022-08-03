Appointments | Ay economist Ralf Sund became Li Andersson’s special assistant

Sund will become Andersson’s special assistant from the position of chief economist of the trade association Tehy.

Minister of EducationLi Andersson’s (left) the former party secretary of the Left Alliance has started as a new special assistant Ralf Sund67.

Sund served as party secretary in 1995–2001. He will become Andersson’s special assistant from the position of chief economist of the trade association Tehy. Sund has previously also worked as the chief economist of the central organization STTK.

Sund started his new position at the beginning of August, says the Ministry of Education and Culture. He is responsible for the economic policy of the Minister of Education and the ministerial group of the Left Alliance.

Tehy appointed Sund’s replacement as chief economist with a master’s degree in economics Antti Koskelan.