The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported this tuesday february 14 the appointment availability list for face-to-face attention in the modules and decentralized offices in the 32 states of the country.

From the week of February 13 to 17:

79% High Availability

20% average availability

1% low availability

When divided by state, the SAT says that where there is more availability of appointments is in Veracruz, since its seven modules have appointments available, in contrast, Aguascalientes only has one module and has medium availability.

The other states with more availability are: Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

Where availability is low, either due to appointments or because they have few modules, they are: Baja California Sur, Durango, Morelos, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Read more:

SAT publishes parameters of effective rates for large taxpayers

SAT: What are captive taxpayers for the tax authority