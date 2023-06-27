Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Appointments | Asta Sihvonen-Punkka was appointed as Fingrid’s new CEO

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Appointments | Asta Sihvonen-Punkka was appointed as Fingrid’s new CEO

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, who will become Fingrid’s CEO, has previously worked, among other things, as Director General of the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and as Director General of the Energy Market Agency.

Network company At the turn of the year, the current deputy CEO will start as Fingrid’s new CEO Asta Sihvonen-Punkka. He follows on the mission Jukka Ruusuwho is retiring after managing Fingrid since 2007.

Before Fingrid, Sihvonen-Punkka has worked, among other things, as Director General of the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and as Director General of the Energy Market Agency.

“The energy industry is undergoing a big change, and the role of the grid company as an enabler of society’s development is even more significant. I am sure that Asta will be able to meet the challenge”, said Fingrid’s board chairman Hannu Linna in the bulletin.

Sihvonen-Punkka said that she will continue on the path indicated by Ruususen, where Fingrid, the electricity system and the electricity market have been purposefully built to meet the needs of customers and society.

See also  HS Interview | Award-winning author tried to warn about Russia for years - Mihail Šiškin tells what is the only way for his country to be reborn

#Appointments #Asta #SihvonenPunkka #appointed #Fingrids #CEO

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mid-Ohio 2023: Round Nine TV Times | FormulaPassion

Mid-Ohio 2023: Round Nine TV Times | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result