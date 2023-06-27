Appointments | Asta Sihvonen-Punkka was appointed as Fingrid’s new CEO

Asta Sihvonen-Punkka, who will become Fingrid’s CEO, has previously worked, among other things, as Director General of the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and as Director General of the Energy Market Agency.

Network company At the turn of the year, the current deputy CEO will start as Fingrid’s new CEO Asta Sihvonen-Punkka. He follows on the mission Jukka Ruusuwho is retiring after managing Fingrid since 2007.

Before Fingrid, Sihvonen-Punkka has worked, among other things, as Director General of the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and as Director General of the Energy Market Agency.

“The energy industry is undergoing a big change, and the role of the grid company as an enabler of society’s development is even more significant. I am sure that Asta will be able to meet the challenge”, said Fingrid’s board chairman Hannu Linna in the bulletin.

Sihvonen-Punkka said that she will continue on the path indicated by Ruususen, where Fingrid, the electricity system and the electricity market have been purposefully built to meet the needs of customers and society.