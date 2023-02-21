From March 6, 2023, Philippe Krief is the new Director of Engineering and Product Performance and General Manager of the brand Apine. The manager has a long experience in the Stellantis groupin Alfa Romeos, Maseratis and Ferraris. Since 2016 in Maranello he has been Director of Engineering.

Philippe Krief Alpine General Manager

Philippe Krief has been appointed Director of Engineering and Performance as well as General Manager of Alpine. After this important appointment Robert BonettoAlpine Engineering Director, and Sovany Ang, Product Performance Director, will report directly to Philippe Krief and will remain members of the Alpine Steering Committee. In turn, Krief will report directly to CEO Laurent Rossi.

Philippe Krief was the Alfa Giulia engineer

A graduate of the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées, Philippe Krief worked for Michelins and for the Fiat Group. After these experiences in the automotive sector, he continued his career with Ferrari and then with maseratirespectively as Vehicle Department Director and Technical Director of the brand Alfa Romeo. Among the projects of his career are those of theAlfa Romeo Giulia and of Ferrari 458 Special.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news, car tests on ALPINE

👉 Tested ALPINE car videos

👉 News about MANAGERS, APPOINTMENTS from the automotive industry

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK