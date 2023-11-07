Appointments | 23 applicants for the head of the state’s ownership steering department, one of which is from Fortum

The Government’s goal is to make a decision on the appointment within the current year.

State 23 people have applied for the position of head of the ownership management department, according to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

Among them is the director of investor relations of the energy company Fortum Rauno Tiihonen and the former CEO of the asset management company of the Bank of Ålands Stefan Törnqvist.

Owner control means using the state’s right to vote in general meetings and other measures by which the state, as a shareholder, contributes to the management and operating principles of the companies.

About listed companies the department is responsible for the ownership management of the airline Finnair, Fortum, the oil refining company Neste and the steel company SSAB. In addition, the department is responsible for the ownership management of, for example, the shipping company Arctian, the airport company Finavia, the energy company Gasum, the arms company Patria, Posti and VR.

The Minister for Europe and Ownership Management is Anders Adlercreutz (r). The current head of the owner control department Kimmo Viertola has not applied for the position.

Departmental of the employees for the position of manager have been applied by a negotiating official Jukka Ohtolanegotiating official Jari-Pekka Punkarifinancial advisor Maija Strandberg and financial advisor Petri Vihervuori.

The undersecretary of the Cabinet of the Government acts as the presenter of the appointment Timo Lankinen.

“Three applicants have been asked to take the aptitude tests. I will try to have the nomination proposal for the minister ready next week. After this, testing continues. The actual proposal to fill the post is supposed to be submitted to the general session of the Government Council this year.”

State the ownership management department made headlines last spring in connection with Fortum’s remuneration meeting.

Last spring, the company’s board of directors tried to change the company’s reward program in such a way that the year 2022, which turned out to be catastrophic for Fortum, would be ignored when the rewards were distributed. The change had probably led to the fact that Fortum’s management would have received more rewards than planned.

In the end, Fortum’s shareholders, including the state of Finland, voted against the proposal of the company’s board.

In many ways, the controversy revolved around Kimmo Viertola, the current head of the ownership management department. Viertola sat on Fortum’s board of directors and on the board’s remuneration committee when the company’s board proposed changes to the remuneration system.

At Fortum’s general meeting, the representative of the ownership steering unit therefore voted against the proposal that his predecessor Viertola was presenting to the board.

In autumn 2021, attention was also drawn to the fact that SSAB was transferred from the state investment company Solidium to the ownership management department.