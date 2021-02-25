The Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra returns to normal this week with two performances after several months of hiatus due to the pandemic. The Ministry of Education and Culture has scheduled two concerts with the French musician David Grimal on baton and violin at the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium in Murcia and tomorrow at the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena. Known worldwide for his dual role as conductor and performer, Grimal and the Symphony will put on the music stands the ‘Violin Concerto in E Minor’ by Mendelssohn and the ‘Symphony No. 4’ by Beethoven.

“Mendelssohn’s concert is a beautiful one, it is always a pleasure to perform,” says Grima in the promotional video for these concerts. “Right now people need to listen to this kind of music, full of light, and love, very human.” Regarding Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4, the interpreter assures that it is not played too much, “so it is a perfect occasion to do it now” in Murcia and Cartagena. For the second time, Grimal will perform with the Symphony. The first was two seasons ago, as the general director of the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, Juan Antonio Lorca, recalled yesterday, “and then he managed to conquer the public with his masterful way of playing and conducting at the same time.”

The concert in Murcia will take place today, at 6.30 p.m., and the tickets are available on the Regional Auditorium website and on the phone number 968 343 080. In addition, it will be broadcast live through the ‘MusicÖn’ platform, as well as on the website OSRM Facebook and its YouTube channel. Tomorrow it will be the turn of the Cartagena concert, also at 6.30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Auditorium itself, on the El Batel website and on the Bacantix website.

“Music guides us”



Asked about the position in which he enjoys the most, as a soloist or as a conductor, Grimal replies that he enjoys the same way in both, since different relationships are established with the musicians. «As a concertmaster, I feel part of them, although I also have the role of conductor. When we finish the concert, I have the feeling that we have formed a relationship and that we are friends and they have played with me in a very different way. Not only following me, but accompanying me, it’s a very good feeling ». Being a director from a soloist position, he confirms, is not that complicated. «I am working to create spaces, allowing us to meet at some point. I mark the time, I say the variations … but, in reality, it is the music that directs us, not the other way around ».