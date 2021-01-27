The Almeria obligation is the promotion to the highest category, especially after the unexpected puncture last Sunday before the Sabadell. But the delusion is on today in the cup del Rey, with the possibility of qualifying for some quarter finals that have only been tasted once in Almeria: in 2011, when Almería reached the semifinals, without enjoying too much when releasing that same season. Should you do it today, Jose Gomes would break his umpteenth record and that is that the Andalusian team has never passed four cup qualifiers (follow the game live on AS.com).

Opposite will be an Osasuna that arrives after eliminating the Spanish in sixteenths and that his only objective is to remain in First. Sweep yourself has the low due to injury to Rubén, Aridane, Darko Brasanac, Jony, Budimir, Adrián and Chimy Ávila, so he has even more arguments to rotate and avoid setbacks for the league. Who will not be in Almería it will be Raúl Navas, that yesterday he broke his contractual relationship with the rojillos.

As usual happen in the case of José Gomes, there will be rotations. It is not a question of one team for the League and another for the Cup, but rather that these changes are usually made quite regularly. Makaridze can repeat in the goal after his famous and media slip, which cost 2-2 against Sabadell, without ruling out Fernando’s entry. In attack the Portuguese coach is expected do not save Sadiq, one of the players of the moment, Gomes’ personal bet and that is already being followed by illustrious teams.

Osasuna will go ‘piano to piano’. The Navarrese breathed, and very deep in the League after defeating Granada. A shot of self-esteem that can come in handy in the KO tournament, although Arrasate knows what the priority is and what he feeds. It’s the League.

Aces to follow

Almeria. Tie. The man from Cádiz will be the main offensive asset of the locals. Almería’s second top scorer last year.

Osasuna. Barja Take advantage of every minute that Arrasate gives him, against Granada he was one of the best and gave a goal pass.

The keys to the game

Local speed. Almería will seek to beat Osasuna with a fast attack playing both inside and out. A lot of quality in the second line of attack.

In box. Jagoba Arrasate’s team arrives at the match at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos with many casualties due to injury, a total of seven.

Good dynamics. Those of José Gomes chain four games without losing. The last time they did it was on December 20, in Cornellá (2-1).

With prudence. Although it will not facilitate the call until today Arrasate gives priority to the League and will reserve some of the key men of the team.

Ups and downs.

Almeria. Ramazani Can come back. Maras is out due to injury,

Osasuna. Jagona Arrasate has the casualties of the injured Rubén, Aridane, Darko, Jony, Budimir, Adrián and Chimy Ávila.