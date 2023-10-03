Patrick McHenry, a top ally of Kevin McCarthy, was named interim president.
McHenry’s name was on the list that McCarthy was asked to submit to take over the position in the event of a vacancy.
The interim Speaker of Parliament, which is the official title, has the right only to leave the House of Representatives in recess, postpone sessions, and approve nominations for the presidency of the House of Representatives.
Who is Patrick McHenry?
- McHenry served as Vice Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2014 to 2019
- He is a ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee from 2019 to 2023.
- Appointed Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee since 2023.
