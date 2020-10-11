There is a stalemate between the executive and the judiciary over the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and the High Court. In fact, three high courts in the country are functioning without regular chief justices, government sources said that the Law Ministry has not yet received recommendations for filling slots from the Supreme Court Collegium, due to which 4 vacancies in the Supreme Court But the appointment and appointment of Chief Justices in 3 High Courts is stuck.In November 2019, the first vacancy in the Supreme Court came after the retirement of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as Chief Justice of India. This was followed by the retirement of Justices Deepak Gupta, R Bhanumati and Arun Mishra which led to three more vacancies in the top court. The top court, which has a strength of 34 judges, is functioning with 30 judges. At the same time, the High Courts of Gauhati, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand are working with regular Chief Justices. In the absence of the Chief Justice of the Court, the Acting or Acting Chief Justice is appointed in the absence of the Chief Justice.

The government gave this argument

The senior official says that the government has so far not received any recommendation from the Collegium to fill these vacancies in the Supreme Court and the three High Courts. Vacancies arise in court due to retirement, resignation or elevation of judges. The government has said that the appointment of judges in the High Court is a continuous collaborative process between the executive and the judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities.

Appointment under slow process

As per the procedure for appointment of judges of the Supreme Court and 25 High Courts, the collegium of the apex court has recommended the names of the candidates to the government, who, in turn, either accept the proposal or return it for reconsideration. . The Collegium consists of four senior-most judges of the CJI and the apex court. The combined sanctioned power of 25 High Courts is 1,079 judges. On 1 October, the Allahabad High Court had 404 vacancies with a maximum of 60. On 1 September, there were 398 vacancies in the High Court and on 1 September, 48 new judges have been appointed in various High Courts.