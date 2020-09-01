Professor Ziad Majed recognizes a “novelty” in the language of the French president but regrets that he maintains “relations with this political class”. He describes the appointment of the new prime minister as “more humiliation” for the Lebanese.

Emmanuel Macron has been in Lebanon since Monday evening, for the second time in three weeks and since the tragic double explosion in Beirut on August 4. “Things are not moving, even if Emmanuel Macron has jostled the political class”, reacted Tuesday, September 1 on franceinfo Ziad Majed, Franco-Lebanese political scientist, professor at the American University of Paris. For this political scientist, Emmanuel Macron stands out from his predecessors concerning relations with Lebanon: “There is a novelty compared to a language concerning the reforms, speaking of corruption and indirectly accusing the political class of this corruption”, he explained. But Ziad Majed regretted that Emmanuel Macron maintained “relations with this political class” Lebanese. One of the reasons for being of this political class is “its external alliances and the fact that it wishes to please its sponsors or the international community”, said the political scientist.

Ziad Majed criticized the Lebanese political class and in particular the appointment on Monday of a new Prime Minister, Mustapha Adib. “He is a man of the system, someone unknown to the vast majority of Lebanese and the deputies who nominated him, who did not even know his name before the orders reached them”, lamented the political scientist. Ziad Majed recalled that his “only political experience was leading the cabinet of a former prime minister himself accused of grand corruption”. This appointment represents, according to Ziad Majed, “one more humiliation” for the Lebanese.

The political scientist suggested a link between the appointment of the new Prime Minister and the visit of Emmanuel Macron: “Probably this appointment on the eve of his arrival was to meet his requirements”, he explained. He indicated that “this French pressure can probably move a few lines“. “There may be the start of reconstruction under international control, but compared to the reforms and changes that the majority of Lebanese expect, we are very far from it”, he added.