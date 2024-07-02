Chihuahua.- The election of the next head of the Secretariat of Legislative Affairs will be an issue to be discussed in the next legislature, reported the coordinator of the PAN deputies in Congress, Alfredo Chávez.

It is important that the person, woman or man, be confirmed as the head of that secretariat. For me personally, it is essential for this Congress to do its job well, and it will have to seek the necessary consensus to find the right profile.

Following the resignation of Everardo Rojas as Secretary of Legislative Affairs of Congress, the administration of the Legislative Branch appointed Gustavo Alfonso Olivas Ramos, who will address pending issues such as extraordinary sessions, closing and commencement, among others.

Another of the probable pending issues is the election of four pending magistrates of the Judicial Branch of Chihuahua.

Cesar Lozano T / [email protected]