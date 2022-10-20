We haven’t heard from her any more evening at the disco in Verona: Sofia Mancini has disappeared in nothing. There girl of 19 years she had an appointment with a boy. She would drive away with him in a white Fiat 500. Since then the mobile phone has been turned off and the young woman has not given news of herself to the family since the night of Tuesday 18 October.

The 19-year-old had spent an evening in the Amen disco in Verona, at Torricelle. She had made an appointment with a boy in the restaurant, the 20-year-old pizza chef Francesco D’Aversa, with whom she would drive away in a white Fiat 500 with a Czech license plate.

From Tuesday night both Sofia Mancini and Francesco D’Aversa they have lost track of them. The mobile phones are turned off. Research has been underway for two days, but there is no news about the couple who seem to have vanished into thin air.

The police have set up the base camp for the research in the street of the handicraft in Calmasino. Many volunteers present to lend a hand. The area was also flown over by a Drago 149 helicopter, but nothing is known about the couple yet.

Sofia’s cell phone is off, but the agents have managed to trace the last connection with the location system, so as to know the first part of the journey made by the two young people. Leaving the disco they would go towards Desenzano, towards the Brescia side of Lake Garda, and then return to Calmasino.

Sofia Mancini disappeared with Francesco D’Aversa: where are the two boys?

Both mobile phones are turned off. The police are looking for the two boys everywhere. Family and friends have made known the clothes worn by the two young people before disappearing into thin air.

Sofia Mancini is 19 years old, lives in Costermano with her parents and a brother, has very long light brown hair, is 1.75 tall: she wore a white shirt, jeans, a colored coat and a black bag. Francesco D’Aversa, on the other hand, lives in Verona, where he works as a pizza chef at Don Peppe of the Venetian Courts: he was on vacation. Originally from Taranto, he had been dating Sofia for some time.