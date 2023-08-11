US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced, on Friday, the appointment of an independent prosecutor to investigate Hunter, son of US President Joe Biden, in cases related to tax evasion.

Garland said, in a brief statement, that federal prosecutor David Weiss is already investigating “allegations of criminal conduct on the part of Robert Hunter Biden.”

The minister confirmed that Weiss told him, on Tuesday, that he had reached a stage in the investigation that required the appointment of a special public prosecutor.

Garland continued, “He requested to be appointed. After reviewing his request, as well as the exceptional circumstances surrounding this matter, I have concluded that his appointment as special prosecutor is in the public interest.”

The minister did not provide further clarifications.

The opposition Republican Party accuses Hunter Biden, 53, of tax evasion and possession of a firearm.